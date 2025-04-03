ROOM TWO - REDEFINING COCKTAIL EXPERIENCES

London, UK (April 3, 2025) - room two has established itself as London's premier cocktail events company, blending backgrounds in film, music, and interior design to reimagine what cocktails can be. While the world of bars and cocktail culture continues to evolve, event drinks have often stayed in safe territory. room two is changing that landscape. Their mission is to blur the lines between bar, set, and experience, bringing cocktails back to the forefront of luxury events across the United Kingdom.

At its core, room two is about translating feeling into flavour. Whether it's a track that hits at 2am on a late-night dancefloor, the colour of a room at golden hour, or a film scene that lingers long after it ends, these moments are the starting point for every drink the team creates. The company's distinctive approach integrates taste, texture, music, energy, and design, creating multi-sensory experiences that resonate deeply with guests.

The brand regularly releases short films to share its world, leaning into the surreal and the strange, "because that's where we think the best ideas tend to live."

"Having worked in luxury events for over 14 years, while also being a lifelong fan of late-night dancefloors, I saw a real opportunity to bring the intimacy, energy and togetherness found in those spaces into the world of luxury events," states Max McCormick, co-Founder of room two.

room two's methodology distinguishes them in the UK cocktail events industry. Recently, they were invited to Goa to design a series of drinks for a spirit not yet properly introduced to the UK market. room two was tasked with helping it break through, making it feel modern, drinkable, and relevant to a UK audience.

Their creative process is rooted in storytelling. Rather than leading with a spirit or ingredient, the team begins with a feeling, developing drink concepts around music, moodboards, moments and stories-establishing them as innovators in the British beverage experience sector.

room two has partnered with distinguished brands across fashion, beauty, and hospitality sectors. Their impressive client portfolio includes Prada, Huntsman, The American Embassy, Space NK, Singleton whisky, and Henry Holland Studio.

Actress Sienna Miller praised the company: "room two made the night truly special, every drink was like a little work of art." Huntsman (saville row) stated: "Quite possibly the best martini we've ever been served."

For a recent event with Space NK, room two created four bespoke cocktails inspired by the retailer's top-selling fragrances. The standout creation, "Rose Whip," featured a cherry and rose sour finished with a homemade leather-infused spray, designed to mirror the base notes of the featured perfume. The result was unusual, beautifully layered, and utterly delicious-showcasing their exceptional creativity in the UK cocktail scene.

room two regularly collaborates with acclaimed food stylist Kirthana on projects including a multi-sensory supper with Singleton whisky and Henry Holland Studio. These events blur the line between fashion, food, and drinks, designed for guests who crave experiences that feel unique from start to finish.

Music is a key ingredient in the room two process. Playlists are created to complement drinks. Soundtracks are built into supper clubs. Everything is mood-driven. The team's most immersive concept to date is "Dancing on the Bar," a pop-up that blends a high-fidelity listening lounge with a backgammon bar and cocktail menu. Guests sip room two drinks, eat bar snacks curated by guest chefs, and play games while listening to carefully selected records on an audiophile-grade sound system.

This season, room two is launching the first "Dancing on the Bar" pop-up in London. Think after-hours salon meets high-concept speakeasy. Part listening room, part cocktail lab, part intimate hangout. Designed for people who care about detail, from the drinks to the vinyl.

The team is currently inviting expressions of interest from aligned brands, venues, and collaborators interested in supporting or partnering on the launch.

Beyond pop-ups, room two runs a supper club series called "təˈɡeð.ər," with designer 'Anissa Kermiche' , a space where interesting people are brought together over food, drinks, and conversation, often in support of causes chosen by the host. Previous dinners have supported mental health initiatives, environmental causes, and LGBTQIA+ charities. Each one is co-curated, with every detail considered: from scent and lighting to the records playing in the background.

room two is committed to doing better for the planet, without shouting about it unnecessarily. Where possible, the team uses local and seasonal produce, often foraging ingredients. They work closely with East London distillers like 58 and Co, known for their thoughtful spirits, and have begun collaborating with catering teams to collect and reuse food waste, turning discarded fruit into garnishes, syrups, and shrubs.

It's not perfect, but it's part of a conscious and consistent effort to reduce waste and rethink what sustainable drinking could look like.

About room two: room two is a leading London-based cocktail events company specializing in creating immersive, multi-sensory drink experiences for luxury brands and high-profile events. Founded by industry veterans with backgrounds spanning film, music, and design, room two has established itself as a pioneer in innovative cocktail experiences throughout the United Kingdom.

Contact Information: For media inquiries or collaboration opportunities, please contact: Website: Instagram: @roomtwo