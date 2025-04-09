Three Afghan Refugees Acquitted Of Greece's Moria Refugee Camp Fire Charges

Three Afghan refugees have been acquitted by a juvenile court in Mytilene, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, after being accused of starting a fire at a refugee camp. The fire occurred at the Moria camp, which was originally designed for 3,000 people but was housing 12,600 refugees at the time.

The three refugees had initially been tried as adults and sentenced to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the fire. However, after presenting documents showing they were underage, the court decided to drop the charges and acquit them. The prosecution's case was based solely on statements from another Afghan citizen who never testified in court.

Reports from the Greek media highlight that the refugees had provided evidence of their underage status during the trial, which led to their eventual acquittal. Their defense argued that they were unfairly targeted based on an anonymous accusation without concrete evidence.

With the acquittal, the refugees are now expected to pursue compensation for the time they spent unjustly imprisoned. The case has raised concerns over the treatment of minors and refugees in Greece, especially in overcrowded camps like Moria, where conditions are often harsh.

The Moria camp had been a focal point for protests and criticisms due to its overcrowded conditions. At the time of the fire, it had more than four times its capacity, leading some refugees to set fire to the camp in protest against the dire living conditions.

The acquittal of the three Afghan refugees highlights the legal and human rights challenges faced by minors in refugee camps. It also draws attention to the broader issue of overcrowded and poorly managed refugee camps in Greece, where basic living conditions are often substandard.

This case emphasizes the need for better protection of refugees, especially minors, who are at risk of wrongful accusations and unfair treatment. The Greek authorities are under pressure to improve conditions in their refugee camps and ensure that justice is fairly administered.

As refugees seek justice for the time spent in unjust detention, the international community continues to call for reforms in asylum processes to prevent further violations of refugee rights.

