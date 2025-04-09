Violence Against Three Afghan Girls In US School Families Demand Justice

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Houston, around 20 students surrounded and severely beat the three girls. Sources indicate that pencils were used as weapons in the assault.

One of the victims was hospitalized for four days due to the severity of her injuries. She is now wearing a neck brace and continues to struggle with both physical and psychological trauma.

The families of the victims believe the attack was fueled by racial and religious animosity, as their daughters were targeted due to wearing hijabs and their ethnic background.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows two girls lying on the ground after the attack. Despite this, the school administration has refused to respond to the families' requests for a meeting.

CAIR has stated that the school administration has ignored repeated requests from the families for a discussion and has even refused to transfer the girls to a safer location. In one instance, a transfer was initially approved but was later canceled without explanation.

William White, head of CAIR-Houston, called the situation unacceptable, stating that not only were the students victims of violence, but the educational system failed to protect them. He emphasized that these students came to the U.S. seeking safety but experienced a blatant violation of their human rights.

CAIR has demanded that the Houston Independent School District (HISD) immediately transfer the three girls to a safe environment. They are also calling for an independent investigation into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

Furthermore, the council has requested psychological support services for the victims and their families and urged the creation of policies to prevent discrimination and violence in schools. This attack comes at a time when Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims in the U.S. are at their highest levels, according to CAIR's annual report.

