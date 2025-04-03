Ukraine's PM Meets With IMF Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Uma Ramakrishnan, Deputy Director of the IMF's European Department, to discuss preparations for the Fund's next mission.

Shmyhal shared details of the meeting on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

He expressed gratitude for the IMF's participation in the Ukraine Donor Platform meeting, which took place the day before. Participants of the platform reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine.

"In this context, I thanked the IMF team for the successful completion of the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which enabled Ukraine to receive the next $400 million tranche. In total, Ukraine has received over $10 billion under the EFF program," Shmyhal said.

He said that both sides had discussed further cooperation and preparations for the upcoming IMF mission.

Shmyhal said that the IMF plays a crucial role in ensuring Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and in coordinating with other international partners to secure financial assistance.

"We are confident in the continuation of close and productive cooperation," he said.

During the 13th meeting of the Ukraine Donor Platform's Steering Committee, it was confirmed that Ukraine's $39.3 billion budgetary financing need would be fully covered by international partners.