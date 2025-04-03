Zelensky Meets With Combat Units In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Sumy region today to meet with combat units and assess their battlefield needs for defeating the enemy.

He announced this in an evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state stressed that the Sumy sector is“one of the directions where a lot is at stake.”

“I wanted to personally thank our warriors: the Air Assault Forces – the 80th Brigade, the 82nd, the Marine Corps – the 36th Brigade – and everyone carrying out missions in the Kursk region, defending our state, defending our Sumy region from the Russians' unrelenting desire to advance into Ukraine from these directions. I want to thank all our soldiers, all our sergeants, and every one of our officers who are fighting with absolute heroism in these areas. Since August of last year, our units have been fighting on enemy territory,” he said.

says Ukraine allocating additional funds to support border, frontline communitie

Zelensky called the Kursk operation one of Ukraine's most significant achievements in this war.

“It is entirely fair to bring the war back to where it came from,” he said.

Zelensky added that he had spoken with unit commanders in the area, noting that their primary needs include additional support, equipment, drones, and addressing operational challenges.

“We are working to defend our positions. We know what the enemy is counting on. In any case, we will defend our state, our independence and our people. I'm grateful to all our people who are defending their homes, their communities, and their land – our land. Being here, supporting the state and the army, caring for those around you – all of this matters, all of this helps us preserve Ukraine and bring peace closer,” the President summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the presence of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region is a deterrent that prevents Russian troops from advancing into the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.