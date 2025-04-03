Swiss Population Rises To Record 9.05 Million

Deutsch de Wohnbevölkerung steigt auf fast 9,05 Millionen Menschen Original Read more: Wohnbevölkerung steigt auf fast 9,05 Millionen Mensche

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's permanent resident population reached a new high of 9,048,900 at the end of 2024. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 10:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Immigration fell compared to the record year of 2023, while emigration increased.

However, compared to the end of 2023, the permanent resident population increased by 1% or 86,600 people, he Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports.

+ Government rejects population cap proposal

People fleeing the Ukraine war with protection status S were counted as part of the permanent resident population in 2023, one year after their arrival in Switzerland.

+“There's room for 10m people in Switzerland”

According to the FSO, all cantons recorded an increase in population. The largest increase was recorded in Schaffhausen with plus 1.8% and Fribourg and Valais with plus 1.5% each. The smallest increases were recorded in the cantons of Ticino and Appenzell Ausserrhoden, both up 0.3%, and in the canton of Jura, up 0.4%.

More More One in 12 Swiss residents remain below poverty line

This content was published on Mar 31, 2025 The rate of poverty remained stable among the Swiss population in 2023, at 8.1%.

Read more: One in 12 Swiss residents remain below poverty lin

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work