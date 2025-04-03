PSD Warns Of Fake Concert Scams On Social Media

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Thursday warned the public about fraudulent social media pages advertising non-existent concerts featuring famous artists at high prices.

A PSD spokesperson said that authorities have identified multiple pages promoting these deceptive events, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Although no official fraud complaints have been filed yet, the spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant, verify event details through official sources, and avoid making payments to unverified platforms.

The PSD emphasised the importance of relying on trusted sources to prevent financial losses and falling victim to online scams.