Missing Person Found Dead In King Talal Dam

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, April 3 (Petra) -- Civil Defense and Jerash Police recovery teams have found the body of a missing person in King Talal Dam following an extensive search operation.According to the Public Security Directorate spokesperson, the individual was initially reported missing on March 18 when family members filed a missing person report with West Irbid Police. Authorities immediately issued an alert and began search efforts.The breakthrough came yesterday evening when search teams discovered personal belongings of the missing individual near the shores of King Talal Dam.Specialized dive teams from Jerash Civil Defense were deployed to the location and conducted an underwater search operation that lasted several hours.The spokesperson confirmed that divers ultimately located the body in the dam's waters, with preliminary findings indicating drowning as the cause of death.The body has been transferred to the forensic medical department for autopsy, genetic verification, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.