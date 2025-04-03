Jordan Climbs To 62Nd In FIFA World Rankings

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra)-- The national football team has jumped two spots to 62nd in the latest FIFA world rankings released Thursday.The Nashamas have improved from their previous position of 64th following recent strong performances in World Cup qualifying matches.With this advancement, Jordan now ranks 9th among Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nations after accumulating 1,389.15 ranking points.Jordan's rise comes on the heels of a convincing 3-1 victory over Palestine and an impressive 1-1 draw against powerhouse South Korea in their most recent World Cup qualifying fixtures.The team now finds itself on the cusp of making history as they pursue their first-ever World Cup finals appearance. Jordan currently sits second in Group B with 13 points, behind group leaders South Korea (16 points) and ahead of third-place Iraq (12 points).With the top two teams from each group earning automatic qualification to the tournament, Jordan is in prime position to secure a historic berth.Two crucial fixtures remain in the final qualifying round, with Jordan set to face Oman and Iraq in June.These matches will determine which nations advance directly to the World Cup and which teams will be forced into the intercontinental playoff as third and fourth-place finishers.Defending world champions Argentina currently top the FIFA rankings, with Spain holding the second position.