TRC Receives Two Awards From Climate Change Business Journal

TRC was recognized for an offshore wind and waste-to-energy renewable hydrogen project

WINDSOR, Conn., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, was recognized by Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ) for its work in greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation and low-carbon energy.

Maryland Offshore Wind Project

As the lead environmental consultant for US Wind Inc.'s Maryland Offshore Wind project , TRC oversaw federal and state permitting and prepared the Construction and Operations Plan (COP). Additionally, TRC completed offshore benthic community and shellfish density marine surveys, bat habitat surveys, visual simulations, a visual impact assessment, air pollution control technology, and air dispersion modeling assessments.

The project - the nation's 10th commercial scale offshore wind project to receive COP approval – will be built 9 nautical miles offshore of Maryland and Delaware. The project could generate over 2 gigawatts of clean renewable energy power to over 718,000 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from regional energy generation by up to 139 million tons over the life of the project. Additionally, the project is expected to create 2,680 jobs annually during the development and construction phases of the project.

Waste-to-Energy Renewable Hydrogen Project

TRC is supporting a waste-to-energy project for the City of Pittsburg, Calif. The project is designed to convert municipal waste to hydrogen fuel. TRC provided technical studies for the project development and design, and successfully helped the City publish the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

The project will reduce greenhouse gases and create jobs in an economically distressed area of San Francisco Bay. TRC completed writing the Final EIR, which was published in January 2025.

The 2024 EBJ & CCBJ awards will be presented at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXIII on April 2-4, 2025 in San Diego.

About TRC Companies

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live - community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies and follow us on LinkedIn.

