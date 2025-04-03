Quantiphi Recognized In CRN's 2025 Tech Elite 250 List

MARLBOROUGH, MASS., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company today announced CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Quantiphi in CRN's 2025 Tech Elite 250 list for its AI-differentiated certifications, technical competencies and specializations across strong partnerships with Google Cloud , AWS , NVIDIA and Snowflake .

CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list highlights solution providers in the U.S. and Canada that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors, showcasing their expertise in AI, cloud, infrastructure and security.

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said being recognized in CRN's Tech Elite 250 list reflects Quantiphi's commitment to maximizing its strategic partnerships through investment, innovation and technical leadership.

"This recognition by CRN validates our dedication to achieving and maintaining the highest levels of technical certifications from our technology partners and ensuring we can harness the full potential of these transformative technologies to create real impact for our customers," Hasan said.

The Channel Company VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor Jennifer Follett congratulated the solution providers for achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency.

"These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive," Follett said.

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on LinkedIn , X, formerly Twitter , and Instagram and YouTube .

