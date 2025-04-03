Business Strategist And Keynote Speaker Katie Hornor Earns Elite Charisma Certification By Dr. Richard Bandler

Bringing Advanced Communication Skills and Impact to Keynote Stages

- Katie Hornor

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Katie Hornor, keynote speaker , business strategist, who was recently named to the top 50 National Women of Influence list by SUCCESS® Magazine adds another powerful credential to her name by achieving certification in Charisma Enhancement® by Dr. Richard Bandler, the creator of Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) and globally renowned master of stage presence and persuasion.

With over 700 hours teaching from stage, Hornor is known for her signature blend of faith-based strategy and dynamic communication. This newest certification brings advanced tools of persuasion, influence, and emotional resonance to her speaking, coaching and live event leadership.

The Charisma Enhancement® certification is described as a life-changing immersion in the mechanics of human behavior, powerful presentation, and magnetic influence. It is designed to radically improve a speaker's non-verbal communication, audience engagement, and command of the room, using the most effective techniques from NLP.

Under the mentorship of Dr. Bandler himself, Hornor mastered advanced techniques to elicit responsive states in audiences, control crowd energy, handle hecklers with grace, and deliver unforgettable messages with precision and power.

This certification is a natural extension of Hornor's commitment to excellence, personal growth, and delivering high-impact, biblically sound strategies to entrepreneurs, business owners and event hosts around the world.

Whether delivering keynote speeches, consulting with event hosts, or coaching high-performance entrepreneurs, Hornor now brings the added edge of Charisma Enhancement® to inspire deeper trust, better communication, and faster breakthroughs.

About Katie Hornor : Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) is an award-winning and 12-time best-selling author , keynote and TEDx speaker, international business strategist, and the creator of The Flamingo Advantage® brand. She equips entrepreneurs to embrace their uniqueness and market with bold faith and winning strategies, to grow high-ticket offers, to create a business that is in service of their life and divine purpose. Based in Mexico, Katie speaks globally on the topics of business strategy, blending faith and business, and purposeful living.

