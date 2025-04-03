HELLO SOJU RAISES $6.8M TO RELAUNCH AWARD-WINNING SPARKLING SOJU THIS SUMMER

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Soju, the ready-to-drink sparkling soju brand born at the intersection of Korean and California culture, today announced the closing of a $6.8 million funding round. Led by a personal investment from Ted Schlein of Kleiner Perkins and Ballistic Ventures, and supported by Hello Soju parent company THG, the fundraise will fuel the brand's highly anticipated nationwide relaunch - set to kick off with a pre-sale this April and full market return by late summer.

Hello Soju offers five refreshing flavors: Asian Pear, Lemon Yuzu, Green Grape, Peach, and Lychee

Hello Soju's new variety pack and single flavor 4-packs

Hello Soju took the beverage world by storm with its 2023 launch, when it debuted at Coachella and EDC to rave reviews from fans while earning top honors at the Chilled 100 Awards across multiple flavors. Now, the brand returns with a refreshed look, California-based production, and a proven portfolio of five delicious, refreshing flavors: Asian Pear, Lemon Yuzu, Green Grape, Peach, and Lychee. A new Variety Pack will also be introduced, giving fans more ways to enjoy their favorites.

"We're reimagining what soju can be - modern, stylish, and deeply rooted in cultural connection," said Elisabeth Baron, newly appointed CEO of Hello Soju. A veteran of Diageo and LVMH, Baron brings decades of executive leadership in the wine and spirits industry. "This raise allows us to scale efficiently while staying true to our purpose: connecting communities through refreshing experiences."

In tandem with the brand's relaunch, Hello Soju recently welcomed renowned business leaders Dan Ginsberg and Sandra "Sandey" Kang to its Board of Directors. Ginsberg, former CEO of Red Bull North America and Dermalogica, brings unmatched growth experience across beverage, CPG, and fashion. Kang, co-founder of Range Media and a former CAA executive, is a pioneer in cultural marketing and co-founded the non-profit organization Korean Leaders in Hollywood in 2020.

The new capital will support expanded production, strategic marketing, as well as the brand's debut in the spirits category with the introduction of a premium 700ml rice-based Soju spirit, launching this summer. Crafted with notes of honey, citrus, and melon and presented in a striking black ombre bottle, the higher-proof offering represents Hello Soju's continued innovation and solidified position in the soju category.

"With a distinctive voice, a devoted following, and a product that's both delicious and disruptive, Hello Soju is poised to become a household name," said co-founder and Chairman, Taylor Jones. "We are beyond excited to get our soju back into the hands of our fans."

Co-founder Nick Schlein added, "We designed Hello Soju as the ultimate summer beverage, and we're excited to re-launch in such a significant capacity primed for the season."

About Hello Soju

Hello Soju is a modern take on Korea's most beloved spirit, reimagined for today's global generation. Made in California with rice-based spirits and all-natural ingredients, Hello Soju delivers award-winning, sparkling flavors including Asian Pear, Lemon Yuzu, Green Grape, Peach, and Lychee. Created by The Hello Group, an award-winning global entertainment and media holding company rooted in music and passionate about Korean culture, Hello Soju bridges tradition and California lifestyle, celebrating the cultural fusion known as K-Cal. With deep admiration for Korea's heritage and ingenuity, Hello Soju celebrates culture, style, and community - bringing a centuries-old spirit into the future to chart a new course. To learn more, visit and follow @hellosoju on Instagram.

