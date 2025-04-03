Pampered Chef Revolutionizes Home Cooking With Launch Of Deluxe Air Fryer And Oven In Spring 2025 Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to handle everything from family dinners to quick snacks effortlessly, thehas two large compartments - the top toaster oven compartment is perfect for baking cookies, toasting bread, or crisping homemade and frozen pizza and appetizers. The bottom compartment is a traditional air fryer that also roasts and reheats leftovers to crispy perfection. The sync-finish setting allows users to cook two dishes simultaneously and ensure they're ready at the same time, eliminating the stress that comes with coordinating meals.

"Our mission is to inspire kitchen confidence and simplify mealtime by developing products that make cooking easier and more enjoyable," said Marilyn Bombard, Director of Product Development, Pampered Chef. "The Deluxe Air Fryer does just that, delivering healthier meals and simplifying the process of preparing delicious meals and snacks anytime."

Now available, new product highlights from Pampered Chef's Spring 2025 collection include:



Small Oven Bakeware Set ($70) – Sized for small appliances, this set includes the Small Oven Brownie Pan (which bakes six perfectly portioned brownies, appetizers, snacks and more), a Small Oven Baking Sheet (multipurpose sheet pan for meals, cookies and more) and the Small Oven Baking Pan (for baking cakes, roasting a whole chicken and making casseroles). The pans fit the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven, as well as work in full-sized ovens and many countertop ovens. The non-stick PTFE free coating prevents sticking to make clean-up easy. Heat-safe to 450o and refrigerator- and freezer-safe, these pans are available individually as well.



Small Oven Square Pizza Stone ($40) - Enjoy pizzeria-quality pizza at home with a smaller, square version of Pampered Chef's popular pizza stone. Made with the company's StoneFusion material, the stone is heat safe up to 550o and features a raised lip on one edge to make transferring pizza and removing from a pizza oven easier.



Guacamole Serve & Save ($29) - Keeping guacamole fresh and green is easier than ever in our airtight container that prevents browning. The thoughtful design pushes the guac up to the top of the bowl to stay fresh as it's eaten. Dishwasher safe, this bowl and lid set holds up to four cups of guacamole, homemade nut butters, hummus or your favorite dip. Available while supplies last.

Everything But the Avocado Guac Kit ($49) - Available while supplies last, this set helps make and serve guacamole in a flash and keep it fresh. The kit includes the new Guacamole Serve & Save, along with an avocado slicer and pitter, a handy masher and a delicious seasoning mix.

In addition to Pampered Chef's new small appliances and cooking tools, the Spring 2025 collection also features a variety of innovations in their line of easy mealtime consumables - including the Butter Chicken Dinner Set ($20), Spicy Pizza Dipping Oil ($19), Lemon and Blood Orange Pepper Jelly ($15), Flatbread Mix ($9), Orange Creamsicle Dessert Mix ($9), and Indian Style Rice Meal Mix ($8).

All products in the collection can be purchased from a Pampered Chef consultant or online at pamperedchef .

About Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of more than 50,000 independent consultants. For nearly 45 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around their own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef and follow @PamperedChef on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

