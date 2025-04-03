CTA Launches Reimagined Website To Enhance User Experience

New platform completes CTA and CES redesign to unify the brands and the power behind them

ARLINGTON, Va., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® proudly unveils a newly designed CTA website, following the brand refresh and CES redesign last year. The new website makes it easier to engage with CTA-whether it's accessing research, advocating for policies that support innovation, or connecting with industry leaders. The updates reimagine CTA's digital presence, ensuring that the website is not just a resource, but a platform that truly serves the tech community.

"We're thrilled to launch a redesigned CTA website, which highlights our association's great work to advance the tech innovation that's improving millions of lives," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "This is the final step in a process to bring CTA and CES together under one brand that supports and represents the tech industry."

Developed in collaboration with AREA 17, CTA builds on the design system of CES , creating a unified yet distinct online presence for CTA and CES ®. The updated platform brings greater clarity to their connection and shared influence across the tech industry while preserving their unique identities.

The CTA website now offers an intuitive user experience and a renewed emphasis on community. A new resource library gives easy access to research, standards, policy filings, and press releases in one place. Member resources and content are easier to find thanks to improved search functionality and navigation.

"Our members are at the heart of everything we do. This redesign helps current members engage more with CTA's benefits and resources and serves as a great touchpoint for prospective members," said Melissa Harrison, vice president, marketing and communications, CTA. "The new CTA raises the bar for how we connect with the tech community."

By strengthening CTA's digital presence, it is simpler for companies of all sizes to tap into the resources and network that drive the industry forward. To explore the new website, visit CTA .

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA . Follow us @CTAtech .

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES and follow CES on social .

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

