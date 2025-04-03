403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WTI Crude Oil Monthly Forecast: April 2025 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The crude oil markets have been a bit noisy over the last couple of weeks, but when you zoom out and look at the longer-term charts, they become quite clear. At this point, we have recently bounced from a major support level in this market goes back 3 years. By doing so, it shows that the market is in fact still alive and still following the same boundaries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment