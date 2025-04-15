403
Japan, US Plan to Hold Discussions Regarding Trump’s Tariffs
(MENAFN) High-ranking representatives from both Japan and the United States are making arrangements to begin formal discussions regarding the tariff policies introduced under Donald Trump's administration, according to several media sources.
Japan’s Economic Revitalization Minister, Akazawa Ryosei—who is overseeing the dialogue on tariffs—is scheduled to travel to the United States starting Wednesday to initiate the conversations, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent verified in a TV interview that Washington and Tokyo are indeed slated to meet on Wednesday.
He also mentioned that discussions with South Korea are expected to follow the next week.
Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba made a firm statement on Monday, asserting that his country “won’t compromise” in order to hastily conclude the tariff discussions with the United States.
The Trump administration had earlier imposed a 24 percent duty on imports from Japan, significantly impacting industries such as automobiles, steel, and aluminum.
However, negotiations are underway as the United States president temporarily postponed the implementation of these broad tariffs for 90 days for all nations—with the exception of China.
Japan has continuously pressed the United States to remove it from the list of countries affected by the new duties.
Despite Japan’s appeals, Trump has enforced a standard 10 percent tariff on all foreign nations, while goods from China are being taxed at a sharply higher rate of 145 percent.
