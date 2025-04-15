Mohamed Osman Adam Continues His Progress In The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Awards

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

Port Sudan (Sudanow) – Sudan has reached the shortlist stage in the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Awards for sports content writing ,articles and opinion columns. Representing Sudan is Mohamed Osman Adam.

This is the third stage of the competition, followed by the selection of the top ten in each of the media content categories: articles, radio, videos, photography, and columns in 60 competitors from all forms of journalism. The next stage will see the selection of the top three in each category, a total of 18 winners to be crowned in the upcoming awards ceremony in May, to be held in Morocco.



Mr. Mohamed Osman Adam has continued his advance in the AIPS Awards 2024, having qualified for the second stage and made it into the shortlist alongside 27 other competitors from around the world in the Best Sports Article category.

This competition has been participated 20,634 journalists from 133 countries, which was reduced to 208 contenders. This number will be further reduced to 60 finalists in the final round, with the top 18 from all categories receiving the AIPS award.

It is noteworthy that Mr. Mohamed Osman's article is titled Once Again, Sport Overcomes Tragedy and Brings Hope to the People of Sudan.

Mr. Mohamed Osman Adam has worked for the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Pan African News Agency (PANA), and as a correspondent for the Associated Press (AP) in Sudan for over 25 years. He is also the editor-in-chief, and advisor of Sudanow electronic magazine.

This marks his second participation in the AIPS Awards, where he ranked sixth in Africa in a previous edition.