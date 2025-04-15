403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Announces Muscat as Venue for Second Round of Indirect U.S. Talks
(MENAFN) Iran has officially announced that the capital of Oman, Muscat, will remain the location for the second round of indirect negotiations with the United States, set to take place on Saturday.
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry revealed on Tuesday that "following consultations, it was decided that Muscat continues to be the host of the second round of the negotiations, which are scheduled to be held on Saturday."
The initial round of talks occurred last Saturday, involving indirect discussions between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, with mediation from Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi. The focus of the discussions was on Iran's nuclear program and the possibility of easing U.S. sanctions.
These negotiations are a response to a proposal made by U.S. President Donald Trump in early March, when he sent a letter to Iranian officials through the United Arab Emirates, inviting them to discuss Tehran’s nuclear activities. Iran subsequently agreed to engage in indirect talks.
This dialogue is part of renewed efforts to revisit the 2015 nuclear agreement, which saw Iran agreeing to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. The agreement fell apart after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions, leading Iran to scale back its compliance. Efforts to revive the agreement have since faced significant challenges.
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry revealed on Tuesday that "following consultations, it was decided that Muscat continues to be the host of the second round of the negotiations, which are scheduled to be held on Saturday."
The initial round of talks occurred last Saturday, involving indirect discussions between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, with mediation from Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi. The focus of the discussions was on Iran's nuclear program and the possibility of easing U.S. sanctions.
These negotiations are a response to a proposal made by U.S. President Donald Trump in early March, when he sent a letter to Iranian officials through the United Arab Emirates, inviting them to discuss Tehran’s nuclear activities. Iran subsequently agreed to engage in indirect talks.
This dialogue is part of renewed efforts to revisit the 2015 nuclear agreement, which saw Iran agreeing to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. The agreement fell apart after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions, leading Iran to scale back its compliance. Efforts to revive the agreement have since faced significant challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment