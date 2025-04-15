CCD: Kremlin Spreading Fakes About Deaths Of“Foreign Mercenaries Of AFU” In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Enemy propaganda is spreading fake information about“foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” allegedly killed in the Kursk region of Russia.

This is stated in the statement of the Center for Countering Disinformation , Ukrinform reports.

“Propagandists claim that since the summer of 2024, 4,781 soldiers from Poland, Georgia, Colombia, France, Germany, Great Britain, the United States, Australia, and Japan have been killed in the Kursk region. It is emphasized that most of the foreigners“killed” in the Kursk region were Polish citizens,” the statement said.

Russian resources cite a German online platform specializing in data collection and visualization as the source of this so-called statistics.

In fact, the company has not conducted such research, and the materials disseminated by ru-propagandists are not available on its website or social media pages, the Center emphasizes.

“The purpose of such fakes is to justify armed aggression against Ukraine and promote the narrative that“the whole world is fighting against Russia,” the Center emphasized, adding that in this way ru-propaganda is trying to explain to its own population why the war against Ukraine, an enemy with a much smaller army, has been going on for three years. This disinformation is also aimed at causing anti-war sentiment in European countries and increasing pressure on governments that support Ukraine,” the statement added.

Russian propaganda spreadsnews about death of Ukrainian servicewoman from 'Contract 18-24' program

As reported, the Defense Forces captured two citizen of the People's Republic of China in Donetsk region.

The photo is illustrative