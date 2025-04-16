Zomato Delivery Man Takes Son With Him To Deliver Parcel. The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

MENAFN - Live Mint) A social media user in her LinkedIn post shared the story of a Zomato delivery partner and his son going around delivering online food orders for customers in the city of Mumbai.

In her post, Trusha Daware, co-founder of a digital marketing agency, Pink Shore Entertainment, shared the story of Akshay, the delivery partner , and his son, who delivered her food order one evening along with a lesson for the world.

Daware was caught off guard when her food delivery agent did not just have her food but also a nearly five-year-old child standing next to him.

“It was a quiet evening when Akshay from Zomato arrived at my doorstep with my dinner. But what caught me off guard wasn't just the food-it was the sight of a little boy, probably no older than five, standing beside him. I couldn't help but stare, a bit confused, as I took the delivery from Akshay,” said Daware in her post.

As confusion and curiosity took over, Trusha Daware asked Akshay why his son had been accompanying him for order delivery late in the evening.

“Curious, I gently asked him, Why is your son with you so late, helping with the delivery?” asked the social media user.

Akshay smiled after hearing the question and responded that he decided to bring the child along with him while he delivered the orders to people around the city because his wife was working late.

“Meri baiko kaam pe chali gayi aur mera baccha aakela tha gharpe. Toh maine socha, usko apne saath le aata hoon.” said Akshay, highlighting that his child would be home alone as both he and his wife are working outside.

The 'full weight of his words' was a lesson for Daware, who decided to share a social media post about the incident, which moved her deeply.

Taking away the lessons of how love, partnership, and support can come together through a simple gesture of a man who did not let his child be alone, Daware highlighted the importance of a family which supports each other in times of hardship.

“Akshay wasn't just delivering food ; he was showing his son what it truly means to step up and support the family in every way possible. In that moment, I realized how beautiful it is to witness a man not just being a partner but a pillar of support-helping his wife when she needs to work late, and ensuring their child isn't left alone at home,” said Daware in her LinkedIn post.

Zomato's Response

Appreciating the delivery partner's initiative, Zomato also responded to Trusha Daware's social media post and said that they were looking to commend the efforts of their delivery partner and thanked the social media user for bringing this to the company's attention.

“Hi Trusha, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We are proud of our delivery universe. If possible, kindly help us with more details like your order ID via a private message so that we can express your appreciation to our delivery partner,” said Zomato in their response.

Many netizens on social media platform also commended the delivery partner's efforts and showed their support.

“More respect for the delivery partners ,” said Amani Gundu responding to the LinkedIn post.

Others, like Mithanshu Batra, said,“Not all superheroes wear capes some wear red tees and carry their world on a scooter.”

“Hats off to the delivery partner,” said Arshad Khan in his response to the post.