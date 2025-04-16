Bengal Police Forms SIT To Probe Murshidabad Waqf Violence Mamata Alleges Riots 'Pre-Planned', Blames BJP And BSF

MENAFN - Live Mint) Murshidabad Violence: West Bengal Police has constituted a 9 members Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the investigation of cases of violence in Samserganj and other areas of Jangipur Police District. According to official record all officers have been directed to report by 12pm tomorrow, 17 April.

The development comes as Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Murshidaad violence was 'pre-planned', and blamed BJP for the same.

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in violence in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests late last week, prompting the deployment of central forces and suspension of internet services. More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Mamata urges PM Modi to Rein in Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned" and accused a section of the BSF, central agencies under MHA, and the BJP of fanning tension by allegedly facilitating cross-border influx from Bangladesh.

Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning that it would divide the country, and requested him to rein in Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she accused of "harming the nation most for his own political agenda".

The TMC supremo claimed that despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Centre rushed through the Waqf (Amendment) Act and allowed illegal cross-border infiltration, both of which, she alleged, contributed to the unrest in Bengal.

Banerjee alleged that a section of the BSF and certain central agencies under the Home Ministry played a "role in facilitating the violence" and ordered a probe into the role of the border guarding force.

"I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The BSF is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government can't evade responsibility. I will find out whom the BSF had financed in the border areas by paying money to local youths to pelt stones during the violence," the CM said.