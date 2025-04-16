Delhi's Dwarka Court Receives Bomb Threat, Search Operation Underway

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a latest incident, a bomb threat has been received at Dwarka District Court in Delhi on Wednesday. Following the threat call, Delhi Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) and Delhi Fire team rushed to the spot.

The teams have began the search operations and the area has been cordoned off.

According to the PTI report, A PCR call was received around 10.45 am stating that the Dwarka court had received a bomb threat email . The email was received around 9 pm on Tuesday and the court authorities informed police on Wednesday morning, the official said.

"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot and we are conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," PTI quoted the official as saying.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, police said.

Meanwhile, the judicial proceedings were halted and the courtrooms were emptied. After receiving the threat at around 11 am, judges left the courtrooms and security personnel asked the litigants and lawyers to leave.

Bar members have urged the lawyers and litigants to maintain calm and not panic, added the source.

"At present, the advocates who had listed cases have come to their chambers. The courtrooms are empty. The bomb-disposal squad is expected shortly," PTI quoted advocate Anirudh Yadav as saying.

Yadav added it was not yet known how the threat was communicated to the authorities concerned.

Similar incident:

Earlier in the day, the Kabirdham district collectorate in Chhattisgarh received a bomb threat via email, which prompted the police to conduct a thorough search of the premises.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel said, as quoted by PTI, that the threat message was received on the official email ID of the Kabirdham collector, following which police were alerted.

| FIR filed after New York-Delhi flight receives bomb threat

In the email, the unidentified person stated, "An improvised explosive device was planted in the Collectorate office and we will blow it up by 2.30 pm," added the Additional SP.

Following the email, a police team, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, conducted a search of the premises, but found nothing . Additional SP said that the police's cyber wing has launched an investigation to trace the source of the email.

With agency inputs.