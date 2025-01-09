Zionist occupation forces commit six massacres in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Zionist forces have committed six massacres in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 51 Palestinian martyrs and 78 wounded, as well as shelling the town of Tammun in Tubas, northern West Bank, under the pretext of eliminating militants. Meanwhile, despite claims from occupation officials that the ground operation in Gaza has reached its limits, the chief of staff stated that pressure on Hamas will persist, aiming to force them to release all abductees. US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy reported progress in negotiations for a prisoner swap and confirmed plans to visit Doha. However, Zionist media warned that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas could shift the conflict from Gaza to the West Bank, with the potential for more operations linked to the release of prisoners.



Medical sources in Gaza reported the deaths of 51 Palestinians in Zionist airstrikes since the early hours of the previous day, with a significant number of casualties in the northern Gaza Strip and Bureij refugee camp. The Gaza Ministry of Health warned of a worsening catastrophe in hospitals due to the depletion of fuel, affecting oxygen stations, medicine storage, and neonatal care. The World Health Organization echoed these concerns, stating that the dismantling of Gaza’s healthcare system by the occupation forces is effectively a death sentence for many Palestinians in need of medical care. The destruction of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last major health facility in northern Gaza, is a critical blow to the region’s ability to provide care.



In the West Bank, the occupation forces killed three Palestinians, including two children, in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, following a bombing by a Zionist drone. The forces also prevented ambulances from reaching the site of the attack. The Israeli military continued raids across the West Bank, arresting several Palestinians in various locations, including the Qaddoura camp in Ramallah, Askar al-Jadeed refugee camp near Nablus, and the village of Sarra near Nablus, where they also detained a father and son from the town of Sa'ir near Hebron.

