Justice BR Gavai To Be Next CJI Oath Likely On May 14: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna has recommended the name of Justice BR Gavai to the Union Law Ministry to replace him as the next CJI, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, April 16.

Justice Gavai will take the oath as the next Chief Justice of India on May 14, a day after incumbent Khanna retires, according to a report in NDTV. Once sworn in, Justice Gavai will be the second Dalit to be Chief Justice of India . Before him, Justice KG Balakrishnan , another Dalit, became country's top judge in 2007.

As per tradition, the Chief Justice sends a proposal to the Union Law Ministry, naming his successor. The Ministry had earlier sought the Chief Justice's proposal naming his successor.

Justice Khanna has been the 51st Chief Justice of India since 11 November 2024. He succeeded former CJI D Y Chandrachud, who retired on November 10. Justice Gavai will be the Chief Justice of India for about six months. He is due to retire in November 2025.

Who is Justice BR Gavai?

Justice Gavai was born Born on November 24, 1960 in Amravati in Maharashtra. He joined the bar in 1985 and initially worked with barrister Raja Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the Maharashtra High Court . Later, he worked independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990.

Justice Gavai practised law before the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court with focus on Constitutional law and administrative law. He has been standing counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University. He appeared regularly for various autonomous bodies and Corporations like SICOM, DCVL etc . and various Municipal Councils in Vidarbha region , according his short profile on Supreme Court of India website.

In August 1992, Justice Gavai was appointed Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court . He was named Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur bench in 2000.

Permanent judge since 2005

In 2003, Justice Gavai became an Additional Judge of the High Court. He became a permanent judge in 2005 and was elevated to a Supreme Court judge in 2019.

As a judge in the Supreme Court, Justice Gavai has been part of several landmark judgments. These include the verdict upholding the Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision and the top court judgment declaring the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional.

Landmark Judgements

