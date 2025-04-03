403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Copper Forecast Today 02/04: Buyers On Dips (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Copper futures look a bit soft over the last couple of days after a massive run up, perhaps with some leaked information about potential copper tariffs. So that game has come and gone. It will be interested to see how this plays out. We did have a pretty significant bullish flag that broke higher previously. The measured move on that breakout was right about where we hit, almost to the penny at $5.30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment