Ex-EU adviser says Finland risks becoming ‘battlefield’ against Russia
(MENAFN) Finland’s decision to join NATO and abandon its long-standing neutrality could have disastrous consequences, turning the country into a potential battleground in a conflict with Russia, according to former EU Parliament adviser Sakari Linden. Speaking to RT at the International Arctic Forum in Murmansk, Linden warned that Finland’s proximity to Russia and its new alignment with Western powers could destabilize its independence, turning it into a "natural resources reservoir" for the West and jeopardizing its security.
Linden emphasized that Finland's strategic position, historically serving as a trade bridge between East and West, has been a key asset, ensuring its prosperity. He noted that during the Cold War, Finland maintained neutrality, trading freely with both Russia and the West. However, he argued that by joining NATO, Finland has shifted its foreign and security policy towards the West, aligning itself with powers seeking to put pressure on Russia. As a result, Finland is now exposed to the security risks of NATO's actions, particularly its growing military presence near Russia’s borders.
Since joining NATO in April 2023, Finland has been pushing for increased militarization, including expanding military training and preparing the population for a potential conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, NATO’s eastern members have consistently described Russia as a direct threat, citing the potential for Moscow to target other European nations if it succeeds in Ukraine. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed these claims, describing them as a pretext for increased military spending by European politicians.
