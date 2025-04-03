Procede Software Introduces The Next Release Of Its Industry-Leading Intelligent DMS Platform, Excede V10.5

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The latest release of Excede v10.5 marks an important milestone in our product evolution, as we continue to integrate powerful technologies into one centralized, user-centric environment," said Procede CEO Larry Kettler. "We continue to reinforce our commitment to increase interoperability with modern technology platforms to elevate our customers' performance and unify the user experience, laying an even stronger foundation for future innovation."

For over 20 years, Procede has been building on the powerful and stable Microsoft® SQL Server architecture of Excede® DMS and drilling down to deliver the features and functionality dealerships depend on to remain competitive in an ever-evolving market.

With the Excede v10.5 release, Procede continues to leverage partnerships with world-class, innovative technology platforms, including Microsoft for SQL Server and Power BI for reporting. Combined with the application of Procede's user-centered design, this strategy creates a robust, scalable solution with features and workflows that closely align with customer needs and expectations.

Through its Insider Program, Procede involves dealership subject matter experts and daily Excede users in the product development process to capture and prioritize enhancements that will drive their businesses and the industry forward. Eric Fortin, Senior Vice President of Product, said, "Our close collaboration with Procede Insiders focuses our investment where it delivers maximum value to customers," He continued, "The Excede v10.5 platform reflects the combined expertise of our customer base and directly addresses what dealerships demand to operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage."

The Excede v10.5 release creates a foundation for faster iteration of features and lays the groundwork for future artificial intelligence that enhances a dealership's ability to plan, predict, and perform. The release introduces functionality advancements across every dealership department, including:



Service enhancements that eliminate double entry of records, streamlining the estimation process

Parts enhancements that reduce errors and guesswork

Accounting enhancements that eliminate the need to generate multiple reports Global changes include a cloud-based Procede Help Portal that gives users easy access to up-to-date documentation without requiring a software update.

In addition, Procede has delivered major enhancements to its third generation Lease Rental Solution by leveraging expertise gained from previous iterations and extensive user feedback over the past 20 years. This latest version integrates new and existing Lease Rental department functionality seamlessly into Excede, centralizing the user experience and streamlining workflows with a unit-centric approach. All Lease Rental functionality, from daily operations to reporting and preventive maintenance, is now inherent within Excede, benefiting from the core product's improvements such as enhanced performance, better UX/UI, and access to advanced technology platforms.

Excede v10.5 Is Immediately Available for Dealerships Seeking to Upgrade

More than 85% of Procede Software's customers upgrade to the latest version with each major release. To immediately begin taking advantage of the new functionality available in Excede v10.5, please contact [email protected] .

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Jen York

Procede Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Procede Software