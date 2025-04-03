403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
African state applies more strict entry rules for US citizens
(MENAFN) Starting April 1, U.S. citizens traveling to Namibia will be required to obtain a visa prior to entry, according to an announcement by the U.S. Embassy in Windhoek. Namibia, a popular tourist destination in southern Africa, had previously allowed visa-free entry for U.S. nationals and visitors from various countries. The new rule, which will be enforced as part of a broader policy change, aims to ensure travelers apply for visas in advance through Namibia's online portal.
Travelers arriving at major entry points, including Windhoek, Walvis Bay, or other high-volume border crossings, will also have the option of purchasing a tourist visa upon arrival. The cost of the visa is set at 1,600 Namibian dollars (approximately $87).
In addition, the UK High Commission in Windhoek has updated its advice, urging British nationals to secure a visa before visiting or be prepared to obtain one at the point of entry. This change follows Namibia's decision last year to revoke visa exemptions for 31 countries, including several major tourism markets, citing a lack of reciprocity. Notably, Russia remains unaffected by the new restrictions, as it maintains visa-free entry agreements with Namibia and other African nations.
This visa policy shift follows the inauguration of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia's first female president earlier this month.
Travelers arriving at major entry points, including Windhoek, Walvis Bay, or other high-volume border crossings, will also have the option of purchasing a tourist visa upon arrival. The cost of the visa is set at 1,600 Namibian dollars (approximately $87).
In addition, the UK High Commission in Windhoek has updated its advice, urging British nationals to secure a visa before visiting or be prepared to obtain one at the point of entry. This change follows Namibia's decision last year to revoke visa exemptions for 31 countries, including several major tourism markets, citing a lack of reciprocity. Notably, Russia remains unaffected by the new restrictions, as it maintains visa-free entry agreements with Namibia and other African nations.
This visa policy shift follows the inauguration of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia's first female president earlier this month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment