UAE: From Eyesight Loss To Career In Healthcare How These Multiple Sclerosis Patients Defy Odds

Salma Said had never heard of multiple sclerosis (MS) when she experienced her first attack on her 20th birthday on April 30, 2021. Hit with persistent headaches and blurred vision, she had no idea they were symptoms of a lifelong neurological condition.

“I was misdiagnosed with sinus inflammation and was only consulting ophthalmologists and ENT specialists,” recalled the 23-year-old Abu Dhabi resident.“However, my condition worsened, and I eventually lost vision in my right eye.” At that point, she decided to visit a neurologist and after a series of blood tests, an MRI, and a lumbar puncture, the results confirmed that she had multiple sclerosis.

Across the UAE, organisations have been working to drive change , particularly during Global MS Awareness Mont in March. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) launched the second edition of its 'Move for MS' initiative last month, coinciding with Ramadan to encourage community engagement in physical activity while supporting those affected by MS.

A key highlight was the 'Community Step Challenge', a nationwide movement where participants track their steps using the STEPPI app, aiming for 10,000 steps per day. This year's challenge has already seen 262 million steps logged, covering 153,000km - equivalent to three trips around the Earth.

“Walking and movement are powerful tools for managing MS,” said Iman Dia Eddin, who took part in NMSS challenges.“For me, it was more than just a physical activity; it was a way to regain confidence in my body and my ability to move freely.”

She credited her participation in Move for MS as a transformative experience.“It was not just about exercise - it was about connection and support. Meeting a community of people who share similar challenges made me realise that I am not alone.”

Navigating MS in the workplace

Two years after her initial diagnosis, Salma experienced her second MS attack.“It started with numbness and weakness in my legs, progressing to muscle spasms and reduced strength in my lower back and pelvic floor. This attack also significantly affected my balance and increased my sensitivity to heat, making everyday activities more physically demanding.”

“Since my first MS attack was quite severe and remained untreated for almost a month before I received a cortisone injection, the recovery process took a long time. It took nearly a year for my vision to improve,” said the healthcare IT specialist from Egypt. While her eyesight has significantly recovered,“it is not the same as before due to nerve damage".

Additionally, fatigue tends to worsen her symptoms, bringing back blurred vision and eye strain, making daily tasks more challenging.

“It was an incredibly challenging time. My diagnosis came during the last days of Ramadan, when many doctors were on vacation, and I was also in the final semester of university.” The lack of prior awareness about MS made it even more overwhelming.“When my doctor first mentioned the condition, I had no idea what it meant, and it took me nearly a year to fully understand what was happening to my body.”

Despite the difficulties, she said her journey with MS taught her resilience and adaptability.“I am now committed to raising awareness and supporting others facing similar challenges.”

After graduating, Salma said she did not start working immediately.“I needed time to rest and focus on my health. I embarked on a personal journey of meditation and self-discovery, which helped me adapt to my new reality. Unfortunately, finding work has been challenging, not because of my skills or qualifications but due to a general lack of awareness about MS in the workplace.”

She admitted that she often chooses not to disclose her condition to employers.“I don't want to be perceived as weak or incapable. I take pride in being a hardworking individual, and I want my work to speak for itself rather than being judged based on my health condition. I truly hope for more awareness and inclusivity in the professional world, so individuals with MS and other chronic conditions can work without fear of bias or discrimination.”

Currently, Salma works in healthcare, managing systems for clinics. However, she hopes to transition into teaching.“I love teaching and want to focus on taking courses to start teaching computer science and AI either in schools or education centres.”

Power of movement

While dealing with MS, she said she found that walking and movement play a crucial role in symptom management.“They help maintain muscle strength, improve balance, and reduce fatigue. Personally, incorporating a routine of gentle exercise like walking has not only boosted my physical mobility but also improved my overall mood and mental wellbeing. It's an accessible way to manage symptoms, making it easier to maintain independence and quality of life,” she concluded.

Similarly, Iman Dia Eddin, who was diagnosed with MS right after finishing high school in 2017, said movement plays a crucial role in symptom management.“That period was incredibly challenging, not only because of the symptoms but also because I had very little knowledge about the disease,” said the 25-year-old Syrian pharmacist and MS awareness advocate.“At first, I felt anxious and uncertain about the future, but over time, with my family's support, I learned how to adapt and accept MS as part of my journey.”

Despite struggles with fatigue and difficulty concentrating, she remained determined to pursue her ambitions, enrolling in pharmacy school and successfully graduating.“Today, I work in the field I love, proving to myself that MS will never be a barrier to my dreams.”

Spreading awareness



Maral Alexandrian, Acting Executive Director of NMSS, stressed the power of collective action.“Move for MS demonstrates how collective efforts through partnerships, awareness, and participation can drive change,” she said.“Together, we can create an informed and supportive society that raises awareness about the condition.”

Beyond the campaign, NMSS continues to strengthen support for the MS community through research, treatment guidelines, and dedicated resources like the UAE's first MS helpline . With MS prevalence rising in the Middle East, affecting 19 in every 100,000 people in the UAE, initiatives like 'Move for MS' play a vital role in fostering awareness, reducing stigma, and empowering those living with the condition.