General PPI Declines By 0.33 Percent In February

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council has released the new Monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) of the Industrial sector of February 2025, calculated using 2018 as base year. The relatives of the four main industrial sectors were as follows: 'Mining' (weight: 82.46%), 'Manufacturing' (weight: 15.85%), 'Electricity' (weight: 1.16%), and 'Water' (weight: 0.53%).

The PPI of February 2025 is estimated at 114.01 points showing stability, when compared with the previous month's, January 2025. On [Y-o-Y] basis, PPI of February 2024 showed a decreased by 0.33% when compared with the PPI of February 2024. Graph (1) shows the general

PPI and monthly rate of change from February 2024 to February 2025, also table (1) includes the PPI of February 2025 with monthly and yearly comparisons.

The PPI of February 2025, of Mining and quarrying showed a decrease of 0.12% when compared with PPI of January 2025, primarily due to the price decrease in 'Crude petroleum and natural gas'by 0.11%, and no prices change in 'Other mining and quarrying'. PPI of Mining and Quarrying of February 2025, when compared with its counterpart in previous year (February 2024), showed a decrease of 0.42%, due to the price decrease in“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 0.42% , while 'Other mining and quarrying' increase by 0.06%. Graph (2) shows the monthly movement of 'Mining and Quarrying' index from February 2024 to February 2025, and Graph (3) shows the monthly rate of change in General PPI.

In the Mining sector, an increase of 0.50% has been recorded in February 2025, whencompared with the previous month's Manufacturing index (January 2025). This is as a result of prices rise in six groups, prices fall in one group and no change in one other. The prices increase is seen in:“Rubber and Plastics products” by 3.28%, followed by“Refined petroleum products” by 1.03%, 'Chemicals and chemical products' by 0.48%, 'Basic metals' by 0.16%, 'Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 0.05%, and“Beverages” by 0.03%. The decreasing prices are noticed in 'Food products' by 3.12%, No change in“Printing and reproduction of recorded media”.

Compared with the index of counterpart in the previous year (February 2024),“Manufacturing” PPI of February 2025 showed an increase of 0.60%. The major groups which caused this prices increase include 'Basic metals' by 10.92%, followed by Cement & other non-metallic mineral products' by 1.82%, 'Rubber and Plastics products' by 1.78%, 'chemicals and chemical products by 1.05% and 'Beverages' by 0.59%, and

'Printing and reproduction of recorded media' by 0.34%. However, the decreasing prices are noticed in 'Refined Petroleum products' by 7.06% and 'food products' by 3.84%. Graph (4) shows the index of 'Manufacturing' from February 2024 to February 2025.

The PPI of Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply showed an increase of 1.01% compared with January 2025 . Compared with the PPI of February 2024[Y-o-Y]. The PPI of February 2025, showed a decrease of 8.28%. Graph (5) shows the index of 'Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply' from February 2024 to February 2025.

The PPI of Water supply showed an increase of 2.75% compared with January 2025. Compared with the PPI of February 2024 [Y-o-Y], the PPI of February 2025, showed an increase of 7.24%.