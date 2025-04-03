Biotech Stock Bioaffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) Makes NASDAQ Top Percentage Gainer On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech stocks reports on trading and news for bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF ; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage lung cancer and other lung diseases

The stock makes the NASDAQ top percentage gainer list in this morning's trading session, currently trading at 0.9313, UP 0.6713, with a high of 0.98 on volume of over 250 Million shares.

Yesterday the company reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Highlights

Record Revenue: Revenue grew approximately 270% to $9.4 million in 2024, a significant increase from $2.5 million in 2023.

Increased Demand: CyPath® Lung orders grew by approximately 1,400% over full-year 2023, reflecting increasing physician adoption.

CyPath® Lung Reimbursed by Medicare and Private Insurance: The unique CPT code for CyPath® Lung was added to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2024 clinical laboratory schedule effective January 1, leading to reimbursement of the test by both Medicare and private insurers.

Expanded Physician Network: Number of physician offices signed increased by over 300% in 2024, positioning the Company for continued growth in 2025.

Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Listing: In October 2024, CyPath® Lung was added to the U.S. Federal Supply Schedule, granting Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System facilities streamlined access to the test. Through 1,380 government healthcare facilities, Veterans at high risk for developing lung cancer can now benefit from CyPath® Lung.

Economic Validation: A study published in the Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research concluded that adding CyPath® Lung to the standard of care for Medicare patients with a positive lung cancer screening could have saved an average of $2,773 per patient, amounting to $379 million in total cost savings in 2022. The savings for private insurance patients would have been even greater, an average of $6,460 per patient, an estimated total savings of $895 million if all individuals screened in 2022 were covered by private insurance.

Leadership Appointments: Appointed J. Michael Edwards, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer. He previously served bioAffinity Technologies as consulting Chief Financial Officer until 2023 and rejoined the management team to help oversee the long-term financial and strategic direction of the Company, including the ongoing commercialization of CyPath® Lung. Appointed William Bauta, PhD, as Chief Science Officer. Bauta joined bioAffinity Technologies as Senior Vice President in 2016. He previously served as Associate Director of Science at Genzyme.

Innovation Pipeline Progress: Company scientists are developing diagnostic tests for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma that build on our expertise in using sputum as a sample for flow cytometric analysis, including research to detect the presence of specific therapeutic targets to identify patients who can benefit from specific treatments.

International Patent Recognition: Received a Certificate of Grant of Patent from the Japan Patent Office for the Company's unique method using flow cytometry to predict the likelihood of lung disease, including CyPath® Lung's application for early-stage lung cancer detection.

