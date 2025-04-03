403
Algeria calls for emergency UN session on Israeli atrocities in Palestine
(MENAFN) Algeria urgently called for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Wednesday to address the rapidly deteriorating situation in Palestine, with the session expected to convene Thursday afternoon.
"Algeria on Wednesday requested the convening of an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Palestine, and the session is expected to be held on Thursday afternoon," local media reported.
"the serious (Israeli) escalation taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza, which has been under siege for over a month, accompanied by indiscriminate killings, including of aid workers," prompted the appeal, according to reports.
The report also noted, "The request also follows the announcement of the discovery of the bodies of 15 emergency and relief workers in Gaza, affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Palestinian Civil Defense, and the United Nations.”
The Algerian request was additionally made "in light of the unprecedented escalation of settler violence in the West Bank."
