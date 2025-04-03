More Russian Assets Frozen In Switzerland
-
Français
fr
Les avoirs russes gelés sont en hausse en Suisse
Original
Read more: Les avoirs russes gelés sont en hausse en Suiss
Español
es
Suiza congela más activos rusos
Read more: Suiza congela más activos ruso
日本語
ja
スイスで凍結されたロシア資産、1.25兆円に 所有者の特定進む
Read more: スイスで凍結されたロシア資産、1.25兆円に 所有者の特定進
Русский
ru
В Швейцарии заморожены 7,4 миллиарда из России
Read more: В Швейцарии заморожены 7,4 миллиарда из Росси
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In addition to these CHF7.4 billion, 14 real estate assets of individuals, companies or entities targeted by the European Union's sanctions against Russia have been taken over by Switzerland.
The year-on-year increase is due to the fact that additional assets were identified and subsequently frozen, SECO said in a press release.
+ Switzerland adopts further EU sanctions against Russia
As announced in August 2024, following a preliminary investigation by SECO, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of violating the sanctions. In this context, SECO has frozen assets worth a total of CHF1.65 billion as a super-provisional measure.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment