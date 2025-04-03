More Russian Assets Frozen In Switzerland



Français fr Les avoirs russes gelés sont en hausse en Suisse Original Read more: Les avoirs russes gelés sont en hausse en Suiss

Español es Suiza congela más activos rusos Read more: Suiza congela más activos ruso

日本語 ja スイスで凍結されたロシア資産、1.25兆円に 所有者の特定進む Read more: スイスで凍結されたロシア資産、1.25兆円に 所有者の特定進 Русский ru В Швейцарии заморожены 7,4 миллиарда из России Read more: В Швейцарии заморожены 7,4 миллиарда из Росси

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The value of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland currently stands at CHF7.4 billion ($8.4 billion), the Swiss government announced on Tuesday. This represents an increase of CHF1.6 billion in one year. Additional assets have been identified, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). This content was published on April 1, 2025 - 11:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In addition to these CHF7.4 billion, 14 real estate assets of individuals, companies or entities targeted by the European Union's sanctions against Russia have been taken over by Switzerland.

The year-on-year increase is due to the fact that additional assets were identified and subsequently frozen, SECO said in a press release.

+ Switzerland adopts further EU sanctions against Russia

As announced in August 2024, following a preliminary investigation by SECO, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of violating the sanctions. In this context, SECO has frozen assets worth a total of CHF1.65 billion as a super-provisional measure.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts