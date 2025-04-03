Why Switzerland Hasn't Got A Capital City
If you ask foreigners for the capital of Switzerland, they often say Zurich or Geneva. These aren't crazy answers, since Zurich is the largest and economically most important Swiss city and Geneva is the centre of international organisations.
But they're wrong. And so is Bern! Although the government, parliament, the Federal Chancellery and much of the federal administration are based in Bern, it's not called the capital. This is because Switzerland is Switzerland – meaning complicated, historically established and rather pragmatic solutions.
