Anuga Select Brazil To Host Saudis, Palestinians

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Exhibitors from Unaizah, Saudi Arabia, and Palestine will showcase their olive oils and dates at Anuga Select Brazil from April 8 to 10 at the Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo. Four Saudi companies and five Palestinian companies will be featured at the event in the() booth, marking the ABCC's return to the fair after six years.

Attending the event will be Palestinian companies Palestine Gardens Agricultural (dates), Al Ard Agricultural (olive oils and dates), Nakhell Palestine (dates), Emirates Delights Marketing (dates), and Palestine Farms for Medjool (dates), along with the Palestine Trade Center, a trade promotion association. From Saudi Arabia, participants will include Al Keraida, Raghd, Khalas Dates, and Zamil Food, all specializing in dates, as well as the Unaizah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the ABCC New Business Director Estevão Margotti de Carvalho, Anuga Select Brazil is an opportunity for Arab companies to explore two products with market potential in Brazil. For dates, the goal is to expand product awareness, while for olive oils, the focus is on promoting direct sales from producers to end customers. Currently, a significant portion of Arab olive oil production is bottled in the Iberian Peninsula before being distributed.

“In the case of dates, there is room for product development in Brazil, as they are still relatively unknown and not widely consumed. As the diversity of suppliers increases and the volume of products arriving in Brazil grows, access tends to become easier and more affordable,” says Carvalho.

“There is an opportunity to sell directly from North Africa to Brazil, which is something we, as a chamber of commerce, want to support as much as possible,” he says. Moreover, the recent announcement by the federal government eliminating import tariffs further expands the space to sell more olive oil to Brazil.“For these two reasons, I believe it's important to have companies showcasing olive oil here,” he says.

Carvalho also highlights that trade fairs provide opportunities for market access and internationalization. He notes that the Brazilian market is large and well-established but still has room for international expansion and new players.

The ABCC will also invite its member companies to visit the exhibition.“We naturally always facilitate connections that benefit our members. We'll invite all those interested in attending the fair to introduce them to the visiting companies and try to bring about business opportunities for them. This is one of the competitive advantages of participating in a fair with the ABCC rather than independently,” says Carvalho.

The Saudi and Palestinian companies present at the ABCC's booth are expected to carry out a schedule of visits to companies and government agencies in São Paulo next week.

Quick facts:

Anuga Select Brazil

April 8–10, 2025

Distrito Anhembi, São Paulo, Brazil

More information here .

