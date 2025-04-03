Foxconn Ramps-Up Apple Manufacturing In India With Additional USD 32 Million Machines

MENAFN - KNN India)Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn has acquired machinery worth USD 32.26 million (approximately Rs 276 crore) to bolster Apple product manufacturing in India.

This procurement comes amid reported delays in equipment shipments from China and restrictions on new work rotations for Chinese employees at its Indian factories.

In a regulatory filing, Foxconn revealed that its subsidiary, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development, made the purchase specifically for "Apple Operations."

This marks the first significant machinery import for iPhone production in over six months. Previously, in October 2024, Foxconn had procured specialized equipment worth USD 31.8 million (Rs 267 crore) to begin manufacturing Apple's high-end iPhone 16 Pro series at its Tamil Nadu facility.

Reports suggest that the Chinese government has played a role in delaying equipment shipments and limiting workforce mobility, viewing Apple's India expansion as a competitive challenge under the China+1 strategy.

These restrictions have impacted operations at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu plant, which employs approximately 50,000 workers.

Despite these hurdles, Foxconn is ramping up its India operations. The company is reportedly planning to double iPhone production in India to 25-30 million units in 2025, up from around 12 million units last year.

While most production is currently centered at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai, Foxconn has also begun trial production at its upcoming Rs 25,000 crore manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Dubbed "Project Elephant," this plant is expected to assemble 20 million smartphones annually, making it Foxconn's largest unit in India and the second largest globally.

Additionally, Apple is set to expand its manufacturing footprint in India beyond iPhones. According to a recent PTI report, Apple will begin production of AirPods for exports at Foxconn's Hyderabad plant starting in April 2025, making it the second Apple product manufactured in India after iPhones.

