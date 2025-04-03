Not A Single Dollar Received In Aid From US: IEA

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Energy and Water Mullah Abdul Latif Mansour says the United State (US) has not provided a single dollar in aid to the caretaker government so far.

He dismissed as mere propaganda claims that Washington continued to extend financial support to the interim government, similar to the previous administrations.

He made the remarks at the closing ceremony of a marksmanship competition in the Zurmat district of southeastern Paktia province on Tuesday.

Mansoor emphasised no direct US aid had reached the Islamic Emirate and that any funds entering Afghanistan came solely from international organisations.

He elaborated:“Our enemies propagate the false narrative that just as dollars arrived during the republican era, the aid continues to pour in. In reality, the funds are directed towards NGOs and international organisations.

“The role the Islamic Emirate has played is in ensuring these donations are properly regulated. The US has suffered such a humiliating defeat that it would not dare to send us aid again.”

He claimed that 80 percent of the financial aid brought in by NGOs was consumed by their own operational costs, including salaries and administrative expenses, while only 20 percent was allocated to actual development projects such as the construction of irrigation canals and small bridges.

“The funds intended for this nation are largely used by the organisations themselves,” he stated.“They spend 80 percent of the funds on their own salaries and other expenses, while the remaining 20 percent may be used for minor infrastructure projects. After that, they take photographs as proof of their 'achievements'.”

The minister urged officials to listen with patience to public concerns and resolve them promptly, as their authority stemmed from the people.

He reaffirmed that every policy and decision of the Islamic Emirate was in line with Islamic teachings and Afghan traditions, calling on the public to support the current administration.

