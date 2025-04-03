Shoplazza Launches Upgraded Payment Solution To Boost Global E-Commerce Conversion Rates

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a leading global e-commerce SaaS platform, has introduced an upgraded payment solution that helps merchants streamline checkout experiences, reduce cart abandonment, and accelerate growth in international markets. The enhanced solution includes broader payment method coverage, seamless integration capabilities, and Shoplazza's proprietary Shoplazza Payment service-complete with AI-powered features such as smart routing and automatic retries to maximize transaction success.

While building an online store has become more accessible, turning it into a well-oiled operation remains a challenge. For sustainable growth, every part of the business must work seamlessly together-like perfectly aligned gears in motion.

Merchants today face end-to-end operational hurdles-from brand building, marketing, and inventory management to customer service, fulfillment, and payments. Among these, the payment experience plays a critical role in closing the transaction loop. It directly impacts conversion rates, customer satisfaction, and ultimately, the bottom line.

Yet as a core part of e-commerce infrastructure, payment setup is often overlooked. Many merchants don't realize it's become a bottleneck until their store starts scaling. Payment preferences vary significantly across regions, and today's shoppers expect multiple, seamless options. Issues like failed transactions, limited payment choices, or clunky checkout flows can quickly lead to cart abandonment and lost revenue.

According to a report by Nuvei, 65% of cart abandonment occurs after customers enter the checkout process. Of those, 23% leave due to failed payments, while 21% abandon their carts after entering personal or payment details. To address these challenges, merchants need flexible and reliable payment solutions that can boost both conversion and customer satisfaction.

Recognizing the strategic importance of payments in e-commerce, Shoplazza has prioritized building a comprehensive and flexible payment infrastructure. By offering a wide variety of payment options and seamless integrations with leading global payment providers, Shoplazza empowers merchants to improve checkout performance and enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

Premium Brands Unlock Growth by Embracing Payment Diversity on Shoplazza

As a leading e-commerce solution provider, Shoplazza offers a full suite of technology solutions designed to empower global merchants. Its flagship product-a global SaaS platform for online stores -integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities, enabling merchants to build personalized storefronts, manage inventory, access smart analytics, automate marketing, and generate localized content across multiple languages and currencies. With an open and collaborative approach, Shoplazza delivers a fully connected commerce experience that improves operational efficiency and drives better results.

Several brands have already seen strong results from Shoplazza's robust payment infrastructure. One premium consumer brand, for example, discovered the impact of payment diversity while expanding into the North American and European markets.

After years of success in its domestic market, this same brand had built a loyal following thanks to its high-quality products and innovative design. As part of its international expansion, the company wanted more control over its customer experience. Building an online store became a key part of its global strategy.

The brand explored Shoplazza's platform after being referred by peers in the apparel industry and was impressed by its robust feature set. The simple store-building process and user-friendly tools made it easy for the team to launch fast and start selling. Encouraged by the results, the brand officially partnered with Shoplazza to support its global growth.

As its international business gained momentum, the brand noticed limitations in its payment setup. With higher product prices, customers were looking for flexible payment options like installment plans. Mobile users also wanted the option to pay with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Initially, the lack of variety led to lost sales and dropped conversions.

By leveraging Shoplazza's payment ecosystem, the brand was able to offer a full range of options, resulting in a smoother checkout experience and improved sales. The comprehensive solution enabled the brand to accept global credit and debit card payments, as well as convenient digital wallet options like Apple Pay and Google Pay-all through a streamlined checkout flow.

With the help of Shoplazza, the brand quickly rolled out its upgraded payment capabilities ahead of the holiday season. The results were immediate. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, the brand's sales rose over 50% year-over-year.

The brand also appreciated Shoplazza's helpful support, with 7×13 live customer service and response times usually under three minutes. This level of service has given the brand more confidence as it scales globally.

Shoplazza Delivers End-to-End Support to Power Long-Term Merchant Growth

Through its commitment to providing reliable and diverse payment solutions , Shoplazza is helping more merchants streamline their operations and discover new growth opportunities. In addition to integrating with global payment providers, Shoplazza has built its own proprietary solution-Shoplazza Payment-designed to enhance transaction reliability through AI-powered features .

Shoplazza offers merchants full-spectrum operational support-spanning marketing, inventory, logistics, loyalty programs, and multi-market localization-to help brands achieve sustainable growth across global markets.

In marketing, Shoplazza integrates with major platforms like Google Ads, Meta, and TikTok, enabling merchants to launch marketing campaigns and optimize performance with ease. On the logistics front, partnerships with ShipBob, Cainiao, and others provide streamlined access to global warehousing and fulfillment resources.

Looking ahead, Shoplazza will continue building partnerships that bolster both merchant and customer experiences, offering a powerful growth engine for brands ready to scale on the global stage.

About Shoplazza

Founded in 2017, Shoplazza strives to simplify how retailers and online sellers connect with consumers. Today, Shoplazza leads the industry with its robust omnichannel platform, empowering retailers to reach customers wherever they shop-whether in-store, online, or through social commerce. To learn more about Shoplazza, visit .

SOURCE Shoplazza

