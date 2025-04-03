Dubai Land Department Welcomes Global Investors And Experts At IPS Dubai 2025

The 21st Edition of IPS Dubai to Drive Growth in the Global Real Estate Sector

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE, 02 April 2025: Dubai Land Department (DLD) is set to welcome distinguished international delegations, including investors, developers, industry experts, and key real estate leaders, at the 21st edition of IPS Dubai 2025.

This prestigious event reaffirms Dubai's position as a leading global destination for real estate investment and innovation, offering an international platform for networking, investment opportunities, and strategic industry collaboration.

Dubai's Real Estate Market: A Hub for Global Investment

Dubai's real estate sector continues to experience sustained growth, driven by strong investor confidence, stable pricing in prime locations, and progressive government initiatives, such as the Golden Residency Programme, the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, and the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which have collectively reinforced the emirate's attractiveness as a long-term investment destination.

Dubai's thriving tourism and events industry has also fueled demand for short-term rentals, creating profitable investor opportunities. The city's regulatory framework and digital transformation initiatives have enhanced transparency and efficiency, making real estate transactions more accessible to international investors.

The list of international delegations includes more than 500 participants from Ecuador, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, India, the United States, and Panama.

Strategic Initiatives and Industry Leadership

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the IPS Organizing Committee, highlighted DLD's commitment to reinforcing Dubai's global real estate hub position.

“Dubai Land Department remains dedicated to fostering a world-class investment environment by implementing forward-thinking policies, streamlining regulatory procedures, and embracing digital transformation. Our goal is to make real estate investment in Dubai seamless, transparent, and highly rewarding for international stakeholders,” Al Marri stated.

He further emphasized the significance of IPS Dubai 2025 as a platform for unveiling DLD's latest initiatives to enhance market transparency, simplify real estate transactions, and promote sustainable urban development. The event is expected to drive strategic partnerships and increased foreign direct investment (FDI) into Dubai's real estate sector.