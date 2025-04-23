Interior Minister Announces Ban Of Activities By Muslim Brotherhood, Says It Is Illegal



AMMAN - Interior Minister Mazen Farraya on Wednesday announced that the disbanded group known as the Muslim Brotherhood will be considered an illegal society effective immediately, in accordance with the law.

In a statement to the media, the minister said all activities of any kind by this group will be banned and considered illegal and subject to legal accountability.

Farraya noted that the work of the committee overseeing the dissolution of the Muslim Brotherhood and the confiscation of its moveable and immoveable assets will be expedited, in accordance with the relevant court rulings.

The minister said membership of this disbanded group is illegal, adding that it is also illegal to promote its ideology and attempts to do so will be subject to legal action.

Moreover, the minister announced that any offices or headquarters used by the group around Jordan will be closed down, even if such venues are set up under the guise of other entities, adding that any action otherwise would be subject to legal accountability.

Farraya stressed that political entities, media outlets, users on various social media platforms, civil society organisations, and other entities are prohibited from dealing with or publishing anything by the Muslim Brotherhood or all its arms and affiliates, subject to legal accountability.

The minister said the necessary measures will be taken against any individual or entity proven to be involved in criminal acts connected to the cases currently in court or to the disbanded group, in light of the court's findings.

The minister said the disbanded group known as the Muslim Brotherhood-on the same night that authorities revealed the plot targeting national security last week-attempted to smuggle and destroy large quantities of documents from its headquarters to hide its suspicious activities and affiliations.

The interior minister also revealed that following the announcement of foiling the plot targeting the national security of Jordan, security agencies uncovered an operation to manufacture and test explosives carried out by the son of one of the Muslim Brotherhood's leaders, along with others who sought to target security agencies and sensitive sites in the Kingdom.

Farraya said today's decisions were taken, out of the state's responsibility to ensure the safety of society and prevent actions that disturb security and public order and distort best political practices, as well as to safeguard Jordan's security and stability.

The minister said the Jordanian state, throughout its history, has always protected the freedom to form political parties and associations, in addition to freedom of expression and political activities, in accordance with the law.

He added that in spite of this, it has been proven that elements of the Muslim Brotherhood group-which was disbanded in accordance with final court rulings-have been working in secret and undertaking activities that threatened to undermine stability, security, and national unity, while disturbing public order.

The minister said no state can accept the actions revealed, involving the moving of explosives and weapons through Jordanian cities, and storing them within residential neighborhoods, as well as the manufacturing and concealing of rockets in the capital's suburbs, and training and recruiting operatives inside and outside the country.

Farraya said the continued activities of the Muslim Brotherhood pose a threat to society and endanger citizens' lives, at a time the state seeks to safeguard security and stability while moving forward with development, amid various regional and global challenges.

The interior minister stressed the government's commitment to guaranteeing freedom of expression and political activity in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, while ensuring that no activity jeopardizes Jordan's security and stability.

“We are at a time when concerted efforts are greatly needed to fulfill the aspirations of the Jordanian people,” Farraya added.

At the onset of his statement, the minister affirmed that Islamic Sharia is rooted in tolerance, adding that moderation is the core principle of believers in Islam, while extremism and fanaticism will only lead to chaos, violence, and the sowing of division within society.