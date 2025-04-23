Prince El Hassan Meets Delegations From French Senate, US Congress

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince El Hassan Bin Talal on Wednesday held separate meetings with a delegation from the French Senate's Communication, Thinking, Monitoring and Solidarity Group with the Christians of the East and with a US Congressional aides delegation.

During the meeting with the French delegation, Prince El Hassan stressed the importance of fostering dialogue across the region, advocating for respect toward the diverse identities of minority communities and recognising their vital role in shaping a shared and inclusive regional future, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He underscored the necessity of human solidarity among Eastern communities as a foundation for preserving dignity and countering the forces of polarisation and hatred.

The Prince also reviewed the efforts of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies in promoting dialogue among followers of different religions, underlining its contributions to building bridges of understanding and coexistence.

During the discussion with the US delegation, Prince El Hassan emphasised the importance of cultivating a“will to stay” among the peoples of the region by expanding economic, developmental and humanitarian opportunities that empower communities to remain in their homelands.

He warned against the deepening threat of sectarianism and called for the strategic use of the Great Rift Valley as a platform for regional cooperation, development and the advancement of human dignity.

Highlighting the need for pragmatic, evidence-based strategies, Prince El Hassan also called for a comprehensive approach to development that places human dignity at the core of all policies and initiatives.

Also on Wednesday, Senate President Faisal Fayez met with the US Congressional aides delegation to discuss Jordanian-US ties and regional developments.

Fayez reiterated the strength of Jordan-US relations and highlighted Jordan's comprehensive reform programme across political, economic and administrative spheres. He also outlined the Kingdom's economic and security challenges amid ongoing regional instability.

Fayez also expressed appreciation for US assistance in helping Jordan address these challenges, but urged the US administration to reconsider recently imposed tariffs on Jordanian exports.

He also called for the reversal of a decision to halt funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), particularly in critical sectors such as health, education, and the empowerment of women and youth, to support Jordan's development efforts and promote regional peace and stability.