Army Chief, Syrian Defence Minister Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti met on Wednesday with Syrian Defence Minister Merhaf Abu Qasra in Damascus for high-level talks on military cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on boosting bilateral relations and enhancing coordination on security and defence, particularly in light of evolving regional challenges.

Huneiti underscored the importance of sustained cooperation and joint efforts to address border security and maintain regional stability.

Abu Qasra affirmed Syria's commitment to deepening military cooperation with Jordan, highlighting the long-standing historical ties between the two nations.

He also commended the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and his ongoing efforts to promote peace and security across the region.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and their Syrian counterparts.

Also on Wednesday, Huneiti received Commander of the German Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military relations and enhancing cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, according to another JAF statement.

The two sides discussed avenues for expanding joint training and capacity-building efforts, as well as addressing shared security challenges at both regional and international levels.

Huneiti reiterated the depth of the strategic partnership between the JAF and the German military, highlighting the importance of exploring new opportunities for cooperation across various military domains.

Sollfrank applauded the development and modernisation efforts of the JAF, expressing Germany's commitment to deepening military cooperation in ways that contribute to regional and global security and stability.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the JAF and the German Defence Attaché.