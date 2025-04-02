J & K Govt Sanctions Free 10 Kg Foodgrains For AAY

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the distribution of additional free foodgrains to beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) to support poor households.
This initiative aims to enhance the monthly food supply for AAY families under the Public Distribution System (PDS). According to a government order, the additional allocation will be determined case by case, ensuring that no AAY beneficiary receives more than 10 kilograms per month across all PDS schemes, including the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
The quantity of extra foodgrains will vary based on household size. For instance, families with up to 10 members will receive an additional 35 kg of rice, while larger households may get even more as per a predefined formula. The rice, sourced through the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic), will be distributed free of cost.
To implement the scheme, the Finance Department has been authorized to allocate additional budgetary support, which will later be reimbursed into the Revolving Fund (Foodgrains) Accounts of the respective directorates. The government has also signaled that once the Department of Food & Public Distribution resumes wheat sales under the Open Market Sale Scheme, the possibility of providing wheat and wheat flour to AAY households will be considered, pending approval from the Competent Authority.
Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said,“In a major pro-people move, fulfilling the Budget 2025-26 promise, the J&K government will now provide additional free foodgrains to all AAY households under PDS. Each beneficiary will receive up to 10 kg, ensuring greater food security for our most vulnerable families.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
No Ration Halted To BPL Families: J&K Govt
FCSCA Deptt Contemplating Opening New Fair Price Shops In J&K: Govt
MENAFN02042025000215011059ID1109384248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment