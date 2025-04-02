Simplain Becomes A GS1 US Solution Partner

GS1 Logo

Simplain joins network of companies certified to help businesses implement GS1 Standards

- Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder and President of Simplain Software Solutions LLCDIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simplain Software Solutions LLC (Simplain) has become an Executive partner of the GS1 US Solution Partner Program, a designation signifying a commitment to delivering services and solutions that enable quick, efficient and accurate GS1 Standards implementation.GS1 USis an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to improve supply-chain business processes through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. The GS1 System of Standards, the most widely used information standards in the world, uniquely identifies products, services, assets and locations worldwide to support supply chain visibility and efficiency. The GS1 US Solution Partner Program facilitates the implementation of GS1 Standards by connecting users with solution providers that have proven standards expertise.Simplain is known for its vendor collaboration platform, Simplain Vendor Portal. Retailers, wholesalers and other organizations use Simplain Vendor Portal to streamline many aspects of their vendor collaboration activities, such as vendor registration, item introduction and management, and cost and deal management. Additionally, Simplain Vendor Portal can help with promotion management, purchase order confirmation, advance shipment notifications (ASN), dropship confirmation, invoice management, and direct store delivery (DSD) management.Becoming a GS1 US Solution Partner is a natural evolution for Simplain, as our mission is to improve data quality in the supply chain," said Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder and President of Simplain Software Solutions LLC. "After completing the training program, our experts are ready to offer guidance and support to customers implementing GS1 Standards by providing in-depth knowledge, expert resources and invaluable tools to help them gain supply chain visibility and efficiencies."For more information on the GS1 US Solution Partner program, please visit . Please visit to learn more about Simplain's products and service capabilities.About Simplain Software SolutionsFounded in 2007, California based Simplain Software Solutions LLC (Simplain) provides master data, supply chain and vendor collaboration software solutions to retailers, wholesalers and other organizations. For more information, please visit or email us to learn more.

