Jordan Condemns Israeli Strike On School Sheltering Civilians In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Saturday condemned Israel's bombing of the Dar Al Arqam School, which was sheltering displaced civilians in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood of eastern Gaza City.

The strike resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, and left hundreds injured, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry also condemned the destruction of a medical supplies warehouse affiliated with the Saudi Centre for Culture and Heritage in the Moraj area east of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's firm rejection and strong condemnation of Israel's ongoing aggression against Gaza, particularly the systematic targeting of civilians and displacement shelters.

He also stressed that such actions constitute a“flagrant” violation of international humanitarian law and relevant UN resolutions, especially the 1949 Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians during wartime.

Qudah also called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring Israel to immediately cease its military campaign in Gaza. He also urged the urgent opening of humanitarian crossings to facilitate the delivery of aid into the besieged Strip.

The official also reiterated Jordan's position that lasting peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through the fulfilment of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.