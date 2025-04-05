403
3Rd GCC Beach Games Kicks Off In Muscat With Kuwaiti Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MASCUT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The 3rd Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Beach Games kicked off on Saturday in Muscat, Oman, featuring 330 athletes, including 65 representing Kuwait.
Kuwait is competing in six sports, beach soccer, beach volleyball, sailing, paragliding, athletics, and tent pegging.
The Kuwaiti air sports team opened their participation today with paragliding competitions at Al-Jissah Beach, taking part in six rounds over two days.
The team includes athletes Ibrahim Al-Rashoud, Ahmad Al-Madhi, Mohammad Al-Dousari, and Talal Al-Mutawa.
The event aims to strengthen sports cooperation among Gulf countries, and the Kuwaiti athletes are aiming for top results and hope to raise the Kuwaiti flag on the podium.
The Oman Olympic Committee has made all necessary preparations to host this sporting event with 330 athletes across the GCC taking part, which promises intense competition among Gulf youth across various beach sports.
The GCC, founded in the early 80s of the past century for closer regional cooperation and integration in various sectors including sports, groups Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. (end)
