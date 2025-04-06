Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan's Civil Defense Handled 1,323 Emergency Cases In 24 Hours

Jordan's Civil Defense Handled 1,323 Emergency Cases In 24 Hours


2025-04-06 02:01:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 6 (Petra) – The Civil Defense Department at the Public Security Directorate (PSD) handled 1,323 emergency cases over the past 24 hours, with an average response time of 7:34 minutes.
Rescue teams also dealt with 108 incidents with an average response time of 7:35 minutes and handled 46 fire-rescue cases with an average incident response time of 7:33 minutes.
In a statement, the department affirmed its "high level of preparedness" and continued provision of humanitarian services round the clock, calling on citizens to follow the relevant public guidelines to ensure their safety.

MENAFN06042025000117011021ID1109395640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search