Jordan's Civil Defense Handled 1,323 Emergency Cases In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 6 (Petra) – The Civil Defense Department at the Public Security Directorate (PSD) handled 1,323 emergency cases over the past 24 hours, with an average response time of 7:34 minutes.
Rescue teams also dealt with 108 incidents with an average response time of 7:35 minutes and handled 46 fire-rescue cases with an average incident response time of 7:33 minutes.
In a statement, the department affirmed its "high level of preparedness" and continued provision of humanitarian services round the clock, calling on citizens to follow the relevant public guidelines to ensure their safety.
