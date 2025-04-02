Kazakhstan Develop Concept For Development Of Oil Refining Until 2040

On April 2, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov presented a comprehensive concept for the development of Kazakhstan's oil refining industry to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, outlining plans for the sector's growth through 2040, Azernews reports.

"During the meeting, issues related to the development of Kazakhstan's fuel and energy complex, the stable operation of oil refineries, the processing of 17.6 million tons of oil by 2025, and the development of a long-term refining industry strategy were discussed," the statement read.

The proposed concept includes several key infrastructure projects, such as the construction of new gas processing facilities at major oil fields like Kashagan, Karachaganak, and Zhanaozen, which are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the country's oil production and refining capacity.

Additionally, the concept outlines the second phase of the Beineu–Bozoi–Shymkent gas pipeline project, as well as the construction of the Taldykorgan–Usharal gas pipeline to further strengthen Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure.

A major focus of the plan is the expansion of the country's power generation capabilities. The concept envisions the introduction of more than 26 gigawatts (GW) of new generating capacity by 2035, aiming to meet rising domestic energy demand and support economic growth.

In response to the proposal, President Tokayev emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely and high-quality implementation of infrastructure projects within the oil and gas, petrochemical, and electric power sectors. He also highlighted the need to enhance energy security, stabilize the nation's energy supply, and create a more favorable investment climate. Furthermore, the President called for efforts to attract strategic investors to the exploration and development of Kazakhstan's natural resources.

Kazakhstan's oil refining and energy sector reforms are part of a broader strategy to modernize the country's infrastructure and ensure its energy independence. As the world transitions towards cleaner energy sources, Kazakhstan is looking to secure its position as a key player in the global energy market by diversifying its energy portfolio and improving efficiency. The emphasis on attracting strategic investors reflects a growing recognition of the importance of private sector involvement in the country's energy development. The completion of these projects could not only transform Kazakhstan's energy landscape but also position the nation as a regional energy hub in Central Asia.