Thompson Thrift Named Both A Top Apartment Developer And Top Builder For Second Consecutive Year By National Multifamily Housing Council

INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, industrial and commercial projects across the country, earned national recognition by making the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2025 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators.

"We're proud to once again be recognized by NMHC as one of the nation's top developers and builders," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift Development. "This continued recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team members, the strength of our partnerships, and our commitment to delivering high-quality developments that make a lasting impact in the communities we serve."

Thompson Thrift Residential, the company's multifamily business unit, and Thompson Thrift Construction, its in-house construction team, started 2,659 units in 2024 to secure the #15 apartment developer in the country and #19 construction company on the NMHC list. In 2024, the company embarked on over $780 million of Class A multifamily communities in Florida, Colorado, Georgia and Idaho.

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. The company has invested more than $6.2 billion in real estate developments in 23 states and more than 23,900 units.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success-Thompson Thrift Residential, which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities; Thompson Thrift Commercial, which is focused on ground-up commercial and industrial development; and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED